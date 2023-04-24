Watch Adele Finally Bring James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke To Its Merciful Ending

Our long national nightmare is almost over. Tonight, James Corden enters his final week as host of the Late Late Show. Soon, that man will presumably be headed back to the UK. He can continue to stage his viral musical-theater stunts and do insufferable voice-acting in children’s movies, and I will no longer have to blog about it. It’ll be great! Everybody wins! Before Corden cannonballs out of our lives, though, he has to tie up whatever loose ends he’s left in his long-running Carpool Karaoke series.