Rihanna Cast As Smurfette In The Smurfs Movie

Rihanna has been cast as Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie, a new live-action/animation hybrid feature that’s on the way from Paramount. She’ll be providing the voice of Smurfette, whose character will be on the animated side of that equation. The news was announced at the Las Vegas conventional CinemaCon, where Rihanna made an appearance wearing a vaguely blue outfit on stage. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out,” she joked, as Variety reports. She will also record original songs for the movie.