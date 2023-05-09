Austin City Limits 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, More

We need to have a serious conversation about what’s going on with our current pack of regular festival headliners. Case in point: This year’s Austin City Limits. Austin City Limits is one of our biggest annual festivals, and its bookers have just unveiled the lineup for this year’s two-weekend show. There’s lots of great stuff on deck for ACL, but the crew of headliners seems like a symptom of a larger disease. What’s going on here?