Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Post Excludes Ex Anna Faris While Praising Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for Being 'Best Step Mama' to Their Son Jack, Prompting Debate Amongst Fans
Published
Chris Pratt‘s Mother’s Day post is sparking controversy online. On Sunday (May 14), the 43-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star took to social media to share a message praising his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple share two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1. However, he notably left out ex Anna Faris, who is the mother [...]Full Article