Spencer Zahn, Dave Harrington, & Jeremy Gustin Covered Harry Styles’ Harry’s House In Full

Spencer Zahn is the experimental composer and producer who teamed up with Dawn Richard to release the 2022 album Pigments. Dave Harrington, an old associate of Zahn, is a multi-instrumentalist who makes his own meditative, jazz-inflected records when he’s not serving as one half of Darkside with Nicolas Jaar. Jeremy Gustin is a New York drummer who makes his own records as the Ah and who’s contributed to music from people like Albert Hammond Jr., Okkervil River, and Delicate Steve. These aren’t necessarily the people you’d expect to hear covering an entire Harry Styles album, but that’s what they’ve done.