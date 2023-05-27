Roger Waters Releases Statement About Berlin Concert Controversy

Roger Waters has released a statement regarding his controversial concerts in Berlin, which was heavily criticized for his wearing a Nazi-looking uniform (although it was meant to echo Bob Geldof’s fascist character Pink from 1982’s The Wall). The May 17 and 18 shows also featured an inflatable pig displaying Third Reich-style banners and a Star of David, a prop Waters has been using since 2010. Police in Germany have launched a criminal investigation into Waters’ costuming. “The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms,” Waters wrote on social media.