Belarus opposition urges EU not to recognize election results ahead of summit

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
EU leaders are holding an emergency summit to discuss the political crisis in Belarus. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wants the bloc to reject recent polls that saw Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term.
News video: Belarus election: protesters met with rubber bullets, water cannon and flash grenades – video report

Belarus election: protesters met with rubber bullets, water cannon and flash grenades – video report 02:31

 Belarus’s opposition has issued a message of defiance, rejecting the results of a presidential election marred by accusations of vote-rigging. Large protests broke out soon after the polls closed. Crowds of thousands gathered to contest the results but were met with rubber bullets, water cannon,...

