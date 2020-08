EU’s Borrell Discusses Belarus, JCPOA With Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The European Union's High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday regarding the situation in Belarus following the presidential elections of August 9.



In his capacity as coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the High