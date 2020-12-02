Global  
 

A city in mourning: The Day After in Trier

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
It lasted just four minutes as a man plowed his car into unsuspecting pedestrians. Five people were left dead. The western city of Trier is in a state of shock. How? People are asking: "Why?"  
