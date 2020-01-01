Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve, hackers sent dozens of offensive tweets

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account tweeted dozens of off-the-wall and offensive statements including racial slurs before Twitter locked it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Edinburgh Fireworks Display on New Year's Eve

Edinburgh Fireworks Display on New Year's Eve 01:45

 Celebrations are already underway in Edinburgh, as the Scottish city prepares to see in the new year with a spectacular display of fireworks over its imposing skyline. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Meek Mill Teases New Music [Video]Meek Mill Teases New Music

Meek Mill Teases New Music. The rapper has revealed plans to drop new tracks in the new year. Meek's new music comes after his 12-year legal battle ended earlier this year. I'm extremely grateful..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic Messages

Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic MessagesOn Tuesday, the twitter account belonging to R&B legend Mariah Carey was briefly hijacked by hackers who subsequently used it to post racist, pornographic and...
The Wrap

Mariah Carey's Twitter account got hacked

Pop diva Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, didn't have a nice New Year’s Eve after her Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

July_n_e

Julyne G RT @Complex: Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked, Eminem targeted. https://t.co/tG3YYR6gJm https://t.co/3pEO8McpW1 3 seconds ago

gohavefunrosie

Rose RT @callmehuie: again, the folks using their free time to hack Mariah Carey's twitter account should put this energy into hacking to clear… 4 seconds ago

HsiaoChampion

Champion Hsiao RT @DEADLINE: Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked And Filled With Inappropriate Posts https://t.co/criHwPX2xv https://t.co/KM4vsQmwzL 4 seconds ago

Nadia98711283

Nadia RT @billboard: Mariah Carey's Twitter account appeared to have been hacked, and a Twitter spokesperson says they are currently investigatin… 4 seconds ago

habrent

Han RT @themonalicia: I know Mariah Carey’s twitter account is currently under siege but please let this be the one tweet that stays. https://t… 6 seconds ago

SampleATL

SaMpLe€AtL🐘🦏🦁🐯🦛🦒🐆🦓🦩🦧🐝🦇 RT @badluck_jones: ‘Eminem Has a Little Penis’: Hacker Hijacks Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account, Online Chaos Ensues - Sputnik International… 8 seconds ago

alanleffers

Alan Leffers Mariah Carey Twitter account hacked and used to post racist slurs | The Independent https://t.co/rkmsl2J9gi 16 seconds ago

DEADLINE

Deadline Hollywood Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked And Filled With Inappropriate Posts https://t.co/criHwPX2xv https://t.co/KM4vsQmwzL 42 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.