US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East as soon as possible, the US Defense Secretary has announced. The deployment is in direct response to an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Iraq.
News video: American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege

American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege 01:44

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Washington.

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence [Video]Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the..

Duration: 00:31Published

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump [Video]Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump

The United States is deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has..

Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after embassy attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S....
Seattle Times

U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on Iraq embassy compound

U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on Iraq embassy compound
euronews


janinearceyy

𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙚 ⌘ RT @inquirerdotnet: The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian… 13 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iran… https://t.co/SypW8BufbF 19 minutes ago

ImShawnAndrizzl

Shawn Andrizzle RT @Acadiansheperd: I hope there’s nobody dumb enough to actually believe this... With the numbers they’re using most likely if it was anyb… 21 minutes ago

AileenThibaude1

Aileen Thibaudeau RT @BeholdIsrael: United States Prepares to Send Troops to the Middle East after Iran Organizes Raid on US Embassy https://t.co/UxBm8YHRes 30 minutes ago

drsuebryza

Dr. Susan Bryza RT @ABC: JUST IN: The Pentagon expects to send 700 additional troops to the Middle East after protesters attempted to storm the U.S. embass… 35 minutes ago

StoriesTweet

LittleTweetStories RT @SonOfLiberty90: @prageru No more wars for Israel! Israel is the only nuclear capable nation in the Middle East which has missiles that… 40 minutes ago

JLRoss5

J L Ross ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KMGGaryde: US Defense Secretary Secretary Mark Esper: US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack https://t.co/BoPS… 41 minutes ago

lordofwebone

TLDone RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: The Pentagon is reportedly expecting to send 700 additional troops to the Middle East following attack on the U… 43 minutes ago

