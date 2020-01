Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s main center-right party and the environmentalist Greens are likely to announce a coalition deal Wednesday night that would return ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to power. The 33-year-old Kurz’s People’s Party embarked on negotiations with the Greens in mid-November, weeks after it emerged as by far the biggest party from an election. In […] 👓 View full article