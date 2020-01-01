Global  

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman's hand, then denounces violence against women

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman's hand, then denounces violence against womenRome (CNN)Pope Francis has used his New Year message to denounce violence against women, hours after slapping a woman's hand to free himself from her grip. "Women are sources of life. Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life...
News video: Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

In New Year message, pope decries violence against women [Video]In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

Pope Francis used his New Year message to decry violence against women. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Watch: Pope Francis struggles free after woman grabs his hand outside Vatican [Video]Watch: Pope Francis struggles free after woman grabs his hand outside Vatican

Watch: Pope Francis struggles free after woman grabs his hand outside Vatican

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping a woman's hand away after her rough grab

In a New Year's message, Pope Francis denounced violence against women, saying they should be treated with dignity. He also apologized for his response when a...
CBS News

Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman's hand who grabbed him in St. Peter's Square

A New Year's Eve video shows the pope smacking a woman's hand after she yanks him towards her.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

rkdhawan1968

Rajesh Kumar RT @zerohedge: An Embarrassed Pope Francis Apologizes After Angrily Slapping Woman Who Grabbed Him https://t.co/TR8ySyeUn9 29 seconds ago

LilStormRogue

K. Daschofsky ❌ An Embarrassed Pope Francis Apologizes After Angrily Slapping Woman Who Grabbed Him | Zero Hedge https://t.co/keWDgXf3Pf 50 seconds ago

yyz_perez

CPersa RT @CTVNews: UPDATED: Pope Francis apologizes after slapping hand of woman who yanked his arm https://t.co/60ZFKiA5mn 2 minutes ago

penelopefrulula

janesharman RT @ABC: PEEVED PONTIFF: Pope Francis does not look happy after a woman grabbed his arm during a walkabout at the Vatican. https://t.co/h23… 2 minutes ago

Michelauret

Michele Lauret Sehr RT @Reuters: Pope Francis used his first homily of the new year to denounce violence against women, which he compared to profaning God. Mor… 2 minutes ago

GH719

G H Glad to see he admitted he was wrong. I hope all those pope-worshippers defending his act can also admit he was wro… https://t.co/UfCePn1V24 2 minutes ago

asanchez1607

Alex Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/2uwawNzshm He needs to re… https://t.co/rFnqfEkti6 2 minutes ago

bikerclyde

Clyde RT @GeraldineKestn2: Too late nasty old man.👇😡 Pope Francis apologizes for slapping pilgrim’s hand in Vatican City: https://t.co/czRFde5edr 3 minutes ago

