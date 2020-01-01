Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman's hand, then denounces violence against women
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Rome (CNN)Pope Francis has used his New Year message to denounce violence against women, hours after slapping a woman's hand to free himself from her grip. "Women are sources of life. Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life...
Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...