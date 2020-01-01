Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () CHICAGO — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois — prompting many to begin lining up hours early at dispensaries. About 500 people were outside Dispensary 33 in Chicago. Renzo Mejia made the first legal purchase in the shop shortly after 6 a.m., the earliest that Illinois’ new law allowed such sales. “To be able to have [recreational marijuana] here is just mind-boggling,” Mejia told the Chicago Sun-Times after buying an eighth of an ounce called...