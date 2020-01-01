Global  

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuanaCHICAGO — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois — prompting many to begin lining up hours early at dispensaries. About 500 people were outside Dispensary 33 in Chicago. Renzo Mejia made the first legal purchase in the shop shortly after 6 a.m., the earliest that Illinois’ new law allowed such sales. “To be able to have [recreational marijuana] here is just mind-boggling,” Mejia told the Chicago Sun-Times after buying an eighth of an ounce called...
News video: Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

 The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois [Video]Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the historic event taking place in Illinois today: It's the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Long lines circle dispensaries as people wait to get marijuana..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:44Published

Smooth First Day Sales Of Recreational Marijuana [Video]Smooth First Day Sales Of Recreational Marijuana

Sales rolling smoothly as customers wait patiently in lines throughout the city to buy, for the first time, recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inside the joyful three-hour wait for recreational pot in Metro East (photos)

Honking cars, Grateful Dead music and a collection of food trucks awaited the hundreds of people waiting to enter Metro East's lone recreational marijuana...
bizjournals

Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions

Weed dispensaries across Illinois opened their doors Wednesday morning to long lines of customers eager to purchase recreational marijuana.  
USATODAY.com

