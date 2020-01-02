Oregon QB Justin Herbert rushes for 3 touchdowns in Rose Bowl victory

Seattle Times Sports Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for 3 touchdowns in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin https://t.co/g9UMUc6Kb3 2 hours ago XDJapan The Japan Times Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for three TDs in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin… https://t.co/aDDmjKubBj 2 hours ago Japan Times: Sports Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for three TDs in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin https://t.co/G2c8LuYyk0 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for three TDs in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin https://t.co/gVxYRLb77p https://t.co/jJQDLbCPPn 2 hours ago Alma RT @azcentral: Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as Oregon edges Wisconsin in classic Rose Bowl showdown https://t.co/AMhoQEsEA9 4 hours ago azcentral Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as Oregon edges Wisconsin in classic Rose Bowl showdown https://t.co/AMhoQEsEA9 4 hours ago Elaine Jones RT @Bicycle247: Congratulations to the #OregonDucks! Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as University of Oregon edges #Wisconsin in classic #R… 5 hours ago Spokesman Congratulations to the #OregonDucks! Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as University of Oregon edges #Wisconsin in cl… https://t.co/14LA5hQepx 5 hours ago