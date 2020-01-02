Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oregon QB Justin Herbert rushes for 3 touchdowns in Rose Bowl victory

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
His 30-yard run with 7:41 remaining was the key offensive play as the No. 7 Ducks beat 11th-ranked Wisconsin 28-27 in Pasadena, Calif.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
News video: Oregon natives lift Ducks to 2020 Rose Bowl victory

Oregon natives lift Ducks to 2020 Rose Bowl victory

 All four Oregon touchdowns were scored by players from the State of Oregon.

Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon QB Justin Herbert rushes for 3 touchdowns in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin

His 30-yard run with 7:41 remaining was the key offensive play as the No. 7 Ducks beat 11th-ranked Wisconsin 28-27 in Pasadena, Calif.
Seattle Times

Oregon QB Herbert caps stellar career in his 1st Rose Bowl

Oregon QB Herbert caps stellar career in his 1st Rose BowlJustin Herbert says he wouldn't have been disappointed if he never got to play in a Rose Bowl for Oregon
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for 3 touchdowns in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin https://t.co/g9UMUc6Kb3 2 hours ago

WYJapan

XDJapan The Japan Times Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for three TDs in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin… https://t.co/aDDmjKubBj 2 hours ago

jt_sports

Japan Times: Sports Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for three TDs in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin https://t.co/G2c8LuYyk0 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rushes for three TDs in Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin https://t.co/gVxYRLb77p https://t.co/jJQDLbCPPn 2 hours ago

Almasol77139453

Alma RT @azcentral: Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as Oregon edges Wisconsin in classic Rose Bowl showdown https://t.co/AMhoQEsEA9 4 hours ago

azcentral

azcentral Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as Oregon edges Wisconsin in classic Rose Bowl showdown https://t.co/AMhoQEsEA9 4 hours ago

esjones13

Elaine Jones RT @Bicycle247: Congratulations to the #OregonDucks! Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as University of Oregon edges #Wisconsin in classic #R… 5 hours ago

Bicycle247

Spokesman Congratulations to the #OregonDucks! Justin Herbert rushes for 3 TDs as University of Oregon edges #Wisconsin in cl… https://t.co/14LA5hQepx 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.