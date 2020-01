Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United Match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on New Year's Day. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 2 days ago Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "very disappointed" by his club's performance after conceding two late goals at home against their west London rivals Chelsea. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Arsenal news: William Saliba update, Raul Sanllehi's Aubameyang message, Man United injury blow All the latest Arsenal news and transfer gossip ahead of the New Year's Day clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, when Mikel Arteta will be...

Arsenal beat Man Utd in Arteta's first win Mikel Arteta earns his first win as Arsenal boss as the Gunners produce a powerful first-half performance to beat a lacklustre Manchester United.

