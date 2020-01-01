Global  

Premier League: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Premier League: Brighton 1-1 ChelseaIran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh has started the new year in stunning style, to earn Brighton an unlikely point against Chelsea, in a 1-all draw at...
Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat [Video]Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "very disappointed" by his club's performance after conceding two late goals at home against their west London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Potter pleased with Jahanbakhsh's goal [Video]Potter pleased with Jahanbakhsh's goal

Brighton boss Graham Potter says he's delighted with Potter pleased with Alireza Jahanbakhsh's contribution and work ethic for the Seagulls as the Iranian winger bagged his first Premier..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:41Published


Premier League results: Southampton stun Chelsea as Arteta ends Arsenal debut with draw and new Everton boss Ancelotti wins

Southampton enjoyed a massive boost in their fight against relegation by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the biggest shock of the Boxing Day Premier League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news: Predicted Gunners and Blues XIs as Frank Lampard takes on Mikel Arteta in the Premier League

Arsenal and Chelsea go into Sunday’s Premier League clash knowing they both need victories. A draw with Bournemouth and a defeat to Southampton, respectively,...
talkSPORT


QuilarqueRondon

QUILARQUE RT @futebolpelomu1: Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Hoje Brighton 1x1 Chelsea ⚽️ Jahanbakhsh; Azpilicueta Burnley 1x2 Aston Villa ⚽️ Wood; Wesley… 4 minutes ago

Aussies_Abroad

Jason Bennett RT @Socceroos: A stunning bicycle kick helped @MatyRyan and @AaronMooy's @OfficialBHAFC secure a historic point 🚲 There was no pre-match p… 4 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: .@Arsenal showed signs they can excel under coach Mikel Arteta with an impressive 2-0 win at home to #ManchesterUnited… 7 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports .@Arsenal showed signs they can excel under coach Mikel Arteta with an impressive 2-0 win at home to… https://t.co/oIBpFbI3dK 7 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Michael #Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC - The Sport Review #ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/fpSPZLWaUQ 23 minutes ago

ofebarbosalipe

Felipe Barbosa RT @PL_VAVEL: Rodada 21 da Premier League: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa Newcastle 0-3 Leicester Southampton 1-0 Tottenham… 28 minutes ago

faisalyorker1

Faisal Caesar Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s overhead stunner for Brighton denies Chelsea https://t.co/IUJYzh59BE 46 minutes ago

GarateMelcon

ManuelMelcon_🇩🇯🇩🇯🇩🇯 RT @EnglandsBestRB: Premier League table 1/1/2030 1. Wolves 2. Fulham 3. Chelsea 4. Liverpool 5. Leicester 6. Man U 7. Burnley 8. Hull 9.… 1 hour ago

