Most anticipated tech of 2020, from the iPhone 12 to PlayStation 5

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Most anticipated tech of 2020, from the iPhone 12 to PlayStation 5From Apple iPhone 12 5G to Microsoft Surface Duo, here is a list of most anticipated gadgets expected to launch in 2020. 2020 has only just begun, and there's already an incredible lineup of devices waiting to be announced at CES in Las Vegas next week. But as the year progresses, we are going to see many new devices from the biggest tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Below is a list of devices likely to grab headlines this year. Keep in mind that many of these devices might be launched with different names and there could be other devices that will come out we don’t have a clue about now.Apple iPhone 12 5G It’s pretty clear that Apple will launch the next iPhone at its fall event....
