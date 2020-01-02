Global  

Faster rockets, more warheads: What North Korea could gain from new weapons development

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
If North Korea returns to long-range missile launches or other weapons tests in 2020, its military could make valuable technical advances and gain experience alongside whatever political message is sent to Washington.
News video: Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year

Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year 01:08

 Huge crowds of North Koreans gathered in Pyongyang to countdown to midnight and welcome in the New Year with a firework display.

North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests [Video]North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show 'new strategic weapon' soon as he denounces US's 'gangster-like demands'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published


New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

New construction seen at missile-related site in North KoreaA new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure....
WorldNews Also reported by •Haaretz

Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’

President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader who he...
Mediaite

