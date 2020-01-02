Global  

Leaders of Greece, Israel, Cyprus to sign gas pipeline deal

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Leaders of Greece, Israel, Cyprus to sign gas pipeline dealATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades were set Thursday to sign an agreement for a huge pipeline project designed to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe. The move comes amid tensions with Turkey over its own activities in the area and a contentious maritime deal with Libya expanding Ankara's claims over a large gas-rich area of the sea. The 2,000-kilometre EastMed pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic metres a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries. As now...
News video: Israel, Greece and Cyprus sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline

Israel, Greece and Cyprus sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline 03:52

 Israel, Greece and Cyprus sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline

