Israeli court declines to rule on Netanyahu's eligibility

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Israeli court declines to rule on Netanyahu's eligibilityJERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday declined to weigh in on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can return to his post now that he has been indicted, postponing any ruling on his political future until after March elections. A three-judge panel said the question of whether an indicted member of parliament can be tapped to form a government is important, but that it would be premature to decide the issue before the vote. The court had been widely expected to delay any ruling. Judging Netanyahu ineligible would have...
News video: Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases 02:01

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will ask Parliament to protect him from potential prosecution in corruption charges against him. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset [Video]Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of..

Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election [Video]Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu easily won a vote to keep the Likud party helm, the party said on Friday, in a boost ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March...

Top Israeli court ‘unable to rule’ on PM’s eligibility to form govt.

The lawyers took their case to Israel’s SC, arguing that Mr. Netanyahu’s indictment should prevent him from forming a government
Hindu

Israel's top court hears case on Netanyahu's eligibility to serve while indicted

Israel's Supreme Court began deliberations on Tuesday on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, hearing a petition that could...
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

kes1doc_karen

Karen RT @NTarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israeli supreme court declines to rule on matter of indicted candidate running for prime minister. (The questi… 2 minutes ago

benishii_

benishii 🍄🦄💨 aka Sjah Massamapoepoepoe RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Israel’s Supreme Court declines to weigh in on whether Prime Minister Netanyahu can return to his post now that he has b… 16 minutes ago

StockScout1

StockScout1 RT @starsandstripes: Israel's Supreme Court declined to weigh in on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can return to his post now th… 29 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Israel’s Supreme Court declines to weigh in on whether Prime Minister Netanyahu can return to his post now that he… https://t.co/Yr07uxhzHl 34 minutes ago

meneedit_com

FAQ for NEED Israeli Court Declines to Rule on Netanyahu’s Eligibility https://t.co/vXyo8i1ey7 1 hour ago

SlavutichTour

Славутич-Тур Israeli Court Declines to Rule on Netanyahu’s Eligibility https://t.co/Sb9AE3o2AG 1 hour ago

Telehraf

ТЕЛЕГРАФ Israeli Court Declines to Rule on Netanyahu’s Eligibility https://t.co/0v4dJvOTYp 2 hours ago

Iabluco

Яблуко Медіа Israeli Court Declines to Rule on Netanyahu’s Eligibility https://t.co/ofOHVEl7wu 2 hours ago

