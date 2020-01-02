Israeli court declines to rule on Netanyahu's eligibility

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

— Israel's JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday declined to weigh in on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can return to his post now that he has been indicted, postponing any ruling on his political future until after March elections. A three-judge panel said the question of whether an indicted member of parliament can be tapped to form a government is important, but that it would be premature to decide the issue before the vote. The court had been widely expected to delay any ruling. Judging Netanyahu ineligible would have... 👓 View full article

