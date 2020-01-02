Bertel 'Subway Stalinist' Schmitt™ 🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩 Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statement https://t.co/L4uHfXm2FU via @Reuters 12 minutes ago

Tom Quinn® RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Carlos Ghosn says in a new statement that his family "had no role whatsoever" in his escape from Japan to Lebanon. ht… 20 minutes ago

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Carlos Ghosn says his family played no role in his departure from Japan and he arranged his exit alone https://t.co/wW442Q8zp8 38 minutes ago

Business NewsTimes Business> Carlos Ghosn 's family did not help him escape from Jap..https://t.co/RQ1ZMUHaeB #Markets https://t.co/GL3Bwnxu2B 51 minutes ago

Anna michelle Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan Click here to read the full news:… https://t.co/NuWyzOWThg 1 hour ago

Smita Gupta RT @Forbes: Carlos Ghosn says his family "had no role whatsoever" in his Japan departure https://t.co/sPQinYXpMo by @lisettevoytko https://… 1 hour ago

Natalie Albano Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement https://t.co/pyguIFIVtK https://t.co/IT5onkxeps 1 hour ago