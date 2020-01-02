Global  

New year... and the same rumours about Neymar and Barcelona

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New year... and the same rumours about Neymar and BarcelonaAs Barcelona media confirmed, the Spanish team are once again showing interest in the Brazilian. It is now a little nearer to the end of his contract. It was rather difficult in the summer of 2019, but 2020 could be Barcelona's motivation to finally bring Neymar back to the club. The Barcelona team...
