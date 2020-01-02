Global  

Presidential election 2020: Marianne Williamson lays off entire campaign staff

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Marianne Williamson, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has laid off her entire campaign staff.
News video: Won't Back Down: Marianne Williamson Cans 100% Of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run

Won't Back Down: Marianne Williamson Cans 100% Of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run 00:40

 Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house. According to Business Insider, Williamson laid off the entirety of her campaign staff on Thursday. A former campaign staffer says Williamson is determined to continue vying for the nomination...

