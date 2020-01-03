Global  

Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue path of Iranian commander after U.S. strike: TV

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi'ite militia group would continue the path of Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a U.S. air strike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.
News video: Iran could retaliate with proxy forces, cyberattacks after assassination

Iran could retaliate with proxy forces, cyberattacks after assassination 02:06

 Tehran has an array of options to hit back at U.S. targets and allies after an American airstrike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman reports.

