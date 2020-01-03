Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue path of Iranian commander after U.S. strike: TV
Friday, 3 January 2020 (
6 days ago)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi'ite militia group would continue the path of Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a U.S. air strike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.
Recent related videos from verified sources
'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was 'welcome news' that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 8 hours ago
U.S. lawmakers react to Iran missile strike
Leaders from both political parties in the United States said on Tuesday (Jan 07) that they are awaiting more information on a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq claimed by Iran in the early..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:41 Published 18 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this