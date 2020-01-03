Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

defense defense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the killing of Qassim Soleimani , the leader of Iran's elite Qods Force , in Iraq. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds force. | Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo By NAHAL TOOSI, DANIEL LIPPMAN and WESLEY MORGAN 01/02/2020 10:01 PM EST Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp The killing of one of Iran’s top military commanders means the elimination of a dangerous U.S. foe — but it also represents a risky escalation in a volatile feud that could backfire on U.S. personnel and allies in the Middle East and beyond. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Qassim... 👓 View full article

