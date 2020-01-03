Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander
The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the killing of Qassim Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Qods Force, in Iraq. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds force. | Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo By NAHAL TOOSI, DANIEL LIPPMAN and WESLEY MORGAN 01/02/2020 10:01 PM EST The killing of one of Iran's top military commanders means the elimination of a dangerous U.S. foe — but it also represents a risky escalation in a volatile feud that could backfire on U.S. personnel and allies in the Middle East and beyond. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Qassim...
