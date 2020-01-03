Global  

Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander

Friday, 3 January 2020
Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commanderdefense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the killing of Qassim Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Qods Force, in Iraq. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds force. | Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo By NAHAL TOOSI, DANIEL LIPPMAN and WESLEY MORGAN 01/02/2020 10:01 PM EST Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp The killing of one of Iran’s top military commanders means the elimination of a dangerous U.S. foe — but it also represents a risky escalation in a volatile feud that could backfire on U.S. personnel and allies in the Middle East and beyond. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Qassim...
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General [Video]U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's..

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander [Video]U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at..

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel puts military on heightened alert after U.S. killing of Iranian commander

Israel put its military on heightened alert on Friday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip abroad after the U.S. killing of Iranian commander...
Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani in airstrike at Baghdad airport

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in a Facebook post claimed that its director of public relations was killed, blaming the United States for the bombing.
Somalilandcurr2

Somalilandcurrent news Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander https://t.co/Y1i4ETzc9u https://t.co/jzrXGTITjP 6 minutes ago

JOSHUAJREYNOLD1

JOSHUA J REYNOLDS RT @blakehounshell: First take: Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander https://t.co/bKB1c1nEN9 14 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times RT @anitakumar01: Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander https://t.co/9grBtXnEDZ via @nahaltoosi @dlippman @wesleysm… 23 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times RT @RyanLizza: Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander https://t.co/s5Ga9Wp4jV 23 minutes ago

sehof

Sense Hofstede Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander – Politico Europe https://t.co/8BKK4Stm89 23 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander - POLITICO https://t.co/JsdiF3lGAu via @nuzzel thanks @dave_brown24 23 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander - POLITICO https://t.co/JsdiF3lGAu via @nuzzel thanks @connorobrienNH 27 minutes ago

hagaag1

Hagaag Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander… https://t.co/uaoZaq5vT3 https://t.co/ffe8Ir9u1v 29 minutes ago

