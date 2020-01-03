Global  

Harry Hamlin says he never worked with Steven Spielberg because he talked behind his back ...

Friday, 3 January 2020
Harry Hamlin says he never worked with Steven Spielberg because he talked behind his back ...Harry Hamlin has said he believes he never worked with Steven Spielberg because he was recorded talking behind the director’s back at his audition for Raiders of the Lost Ark. In 1978, Hamlin was asked to audition for the role of Indiana Jones for Spielberg and George Lucas. He and Stephanie Zimbalist, who was auditioning for the part of Marion, came in together for the audition. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “When I got there, Steven came down,” Hamlin told Page Six. “He said, ‘Harry, Stephanie, I’m so sorry, but George’s plane is going to be late. He’s flying down from San Francisco and it’s going to be at least 45...
Harry Hamlin says he never worked with Steven Spielberg because he talked behind his back at his Indiana Jones audition

Actor also claimed he was asked to bake a cake to test his chemistry with Stephanie Zimbalist
Independent

