New York bracing for retaliation after Iran's top general killed
Friday, 3 January 2020 () New York City is bracing for a security threat like never before given the potential for retaliation from Iran after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Tehran's most prominent military commander, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...