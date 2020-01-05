mela \\ ia bc school RT @TSwiftNewsLA: The 77th Golden Globes awards are being held tomorrow and Taylor Swift confirmed her attendance to the show. Taylor is n… 31 minutes ago PositiveVibes Golden Globes are tomorrow. Probably my favorite awards show to watch bc all the nominees and winners are usually h… https://t.co/evxOCyd9kG 59 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Golden Globes 2020: How to watch the show and what you need to know https://t.co/RNr1fpOr1V https://t.co/MQWwDpJcQY 2 hours ago S*lf*sh D*ing R*l*t*ve >Ricky gervais is hosting the golden globes Wow another reason to hate that show and not watch it 2 hours ago pressconnects Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards, from the guest list to how to stream the show tha… https://t.co/YCk6sXCLli 3 hours ago IthacaJournal Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards, from the guest list to how to stream the show tha… https://t.co/SuZuI4OlAi 3 hours ago