Golden Globes 2020: How to watch the show and what you need to know

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards, from the guest list to how to stream the show that airs Sunday (8 EST/5 PST) on NBC.
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

Sofia Carson To Attend Golden Globes 2020 This Weekend!

Sofia Carson will be gracing the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards this weekend! The 26-year-old actress and singer revealed that she’d be hosting the...
Relive Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Speech From 17 Years Ago

Jennifer Aniston's splashy return to television series work with the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show was met with heaps of praise, and a Golden Globe...
pamela_tohnn

mela \\ ia bc school RT @TSwiftNewsLA: The 77th Golden Globes awards are being held tomorrow and Taylor Swift confirmed her attendance to the show. Taylor is n… 31 minutes ago

PositivePozzi

PositiveVibes Golden Globes are tomorrow. Probably my favorite awards show to watch bc all the nominees and winners are usually h… https://t.co/evxOCyd9kG 59 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Golden Globes 2020: How to watch the show and what you need to know https://t.co/RNr1fpOr1V https://t.co/MQWwDpJcQY 2 hours ago

SlainKinsman

S*lf*sh D*ing R*l*t*ve >Ricky gervais is hosting the golden globes Wow another reason to hate that show and not watch it 2 hours ago

pressconnects

pressconnects Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards, from the guest list to how to stream the show tha… https://t.co/YCk6sXCLli 3 hours ago

ithacajournal

IthacaJournal Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards, from the guest list to how to stream the show tha… https://t.co/SuZuI4OlAi 3 hours ago

