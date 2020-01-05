Global  

Austrian Foreign Ministry under ‘serious cyberattack’

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s Foreign Ministry says its IT systems are the target of a “serious cyberattack” and authorities have taken counter measures. The ministry said Sunday that “due to the severity of nature of the attack it cannot be ruled out that this is a targeted attack by a state actor.” In a statement, […]
