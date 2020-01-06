Global  

'Fleabag,' Succession' win TV Globes as Gervais lets rip at Hollywood

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
HBO's media dynasty show "Succession" and Amazon Studio's quirky British comedy "Fleabag" were the big television winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday where host Ricky Gervais targeted Hollywood's sexual misconduct and the rise of streaming services.
News video: Brian Cox On Best Actor in a Drama Series Win for 'Succession' | Golden Globes 2020

Brian Cox On Best Actor in a Drama Series Win for 'Succession' | Golden Globes 2020 03:03

 Brian Cox won best actor in a drama series for her role in 'Succession.'

'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020

Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020

Gervais targets Hollywood scandals. 'Succession' named best TV drama

Acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday with cutting jokes about the rise of streaming services, diversity in...
Reuters

Golden Globes 2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fleabag win big; full winners list out

Golden Globes 2020 full winners list has been finally unveiled and Brad Pitt's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood along with Fleabag won big in films and Television...
DNA

