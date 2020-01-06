Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020 - starting this week

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020 - starting this weekThere four penumbral lunar eclipses scheduled to take place in 2020. The first lunar eclipse will occur this Friday on 10 January 2020. Penumbral eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth are imperfectly aligned during a Full Moon. Some cultures believe that a lunar eclipse is when a demon swallows the Moon while others believe that it could be the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India plans for third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 [Video]India plans for third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organization on Tuesday announced plans for a third lunar mission called Chandrayaan-3 and said it is most likely to be launched later this year, according to the Times of..

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:54Published

India announces plans for third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 [Video]India announces plans for third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3

BENGALURU, INDIA — The Indian Space Research Organization on Tuesday announced plans for a third lunar mission called Chandrayaan-3 and said it is most likely to be launched later this year,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.