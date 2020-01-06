Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctions

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and President Donald Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and President Donald Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates. Deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration, Iran said it was taking another step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani , was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport , an attack that carried US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters. An Iranian government minister denounced Trump as a... 👓 View full article

