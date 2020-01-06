Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctions
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and President Donald Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates. Deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration, Iran said it was taking another step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters. An Iranian government minister denounced Trump as a...
President Trump has not spoken directly about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but he did tweet an image of an American flag afterward. The president has largely... CBS News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters •Khaleej Times
