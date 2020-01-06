Global  

Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctions

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctionsIraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and President Donald Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates. Deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration, Iran said it was taking another step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters. An Iranian government minister denounced Trump as a...
News video: Who Was Qassem Soleimani?

Who Was Qassem Soleimani? 01:02

 One of the top figures in the middle east, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US airstrike. Who was he and why is his death so critical for the relationship between the US and Iran?

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions [Video]US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates [Video]Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Trump dismisses war crime concerns, renews threat on Iran cultural sites

The US President also threatened "very big sanctions" on Iraq if foreign troops were forced to leave the country.
President Trump's surprise decision to order targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani

President Trump has not spoken directly about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but he did tweet an image of an American flag afterward. The president has largely...
