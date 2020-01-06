Global  

Iran leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike.
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..

Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral [Video]Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral

Thousands attended the funeral procession of General Qassem Soleimani in Iran’s Ahvaz.

Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, General...
Iran's Khamenei appoints Soleimani's deputy as head of Quds Force

Tehran [Iran], Jan 3 (ANI): Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the head of the...
