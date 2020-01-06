Global  

5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday morning, the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week. The quake struck just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), according […]
Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Puerto Rico – USGS


Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Toppling a Well-Known Natural Wonder

A 5.8-magnitude quake damaged some homes and destroyed an unusual natural rock formation known as Punta Ventana.
