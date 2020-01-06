Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announces he's entering NFL draft

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft 01:30 Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus. With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL...