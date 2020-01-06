Global  

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announces he's entering NFL draft

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tua Tagovailoa is entering the NFL draft after his junior season. The Alabama quarterback was injured in November but decided against a return to school.
News video: Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft 01:30

 Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus. With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL...

Mahomes vs Trubisky: Top QBs from 2017 draft to meet on Sunday Night Football [Video]Mahomes vs Trubisky: Top QBs from 2017 draft to meet on Sunday Night Football

The reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, will face a fellow 2017 draft class quarterback, Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears, in this week's Sunday Night Football showdown.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:49Published


Alabama's TuaÂ Tagovailoa declares for the NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the NFL draft.
Newsday

Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Declares For The NFL Draft

What should he have done?
Daily Caller

