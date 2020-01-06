Global  

John Bolton, Who Threatened to Sue the House, Now Says He's Willing to Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
John Bolton, Who Threatened to Sue the House, Now Says He's Willing to Testify in Senate Impeachment TrialFormer national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that if he is subpoenaed by the Senate during its impending impeachment trial, he is willing to testify—despite threatening the House in November with a lawsuit over his staunch objection to giving testimony during the impeachment inquiry. Bolton, who President Donald Trump said he fired, although the former Trump aide...
News video: John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial 00:45

 John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Lindsey Graham Threatens To Change Rules To Start Impeachment Trial [Video]Lindsey Graham Threatens To Change Rules To Start Impeachment Trial

Lindsey Graham says the impeachment trial in the Senate needs to get underway.

Giuliani on impeachment: 'I'd try the case'

Giuliani also said he's willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial. Giuliani also said he'd love to try the case. (Jan. 2)  
Trump impeachment: Former national security adviser John Bolton says he will testify if subpoenaed

Republicans are resisting demands to call witnesses for the Senate trial of the president
