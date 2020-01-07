Global  

Wall St. edges higher as investors look past Middle East tensions

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Wall St. edges higher as investors look past Middle East tensionsBy Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were higher in afternoon trading on Monday as investors brushed aside worries about rising tensions in the Middle East and as shares of Amazon and Alphabet gained. The S&P 500 energy index rose along with oil...
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Middle East tensions could cause spike in gas prices

Middle East tensions could cause spike in gas prices 01:18

 Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA.

Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions [Video]Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained. Yahaira..

Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says [Video]Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is $2.53, which is about 7 cents per..

Wall Street opens lower on rising Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran encouraged investors to seek refuge in safer assets such as gold and...
Wall Street edges higher as investors look past Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks were higher in afternoon trading on Monday as investors brushed aside worries about rising tensions in the Middle East and as shares of Amazon and...
