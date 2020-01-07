Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

SpaceX to launch 2020 with more Starlink satellites in orbit

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
SpaceX to launch 2020 with more Starlink satellites in orbitSpaceX's first mission of 2020 is slated to launch on Monday night. The Falcon...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch [Video]SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch

Astronomers have called the Starlink fleet “ferociously bright” and “depressing” since they interfere with observations and are often mistaken for UFOs. But SpaceX is testing out a solution on..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published

Hauling a Rocket on the Road [Video]Hauling a Rocket on the Road

Occurred on December 23, 2019 / Port Canaveral, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "As I was leaving work on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, I saw this strange thing being transported down the road. It was a..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX sends 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit

The California company's latest mission makes it the world's largest commercial satellite operator.
BBC News

Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellation

Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellationTonight, SpaceX is set to launch its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, part of the company’s ongoing initiative to create a mega-constellation...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Tansoku102cm

Tansoku102cm-短足沼地人 RT @NASASpaceflight: S/C Sep for 60 more Starlinks! ARTICLE: https://t.co/I9uVpUs1Wf - By Chris Gebhardt (@ChrisG_NSF) And he was live… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.