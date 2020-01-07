Global  

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
It was the strongest tremor yet in a week of seismic activity in the area.
News video: 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday 00:20

 A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday.

Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico [Video]Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S...

6.4 Quake Strikes Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity [Video]6.4 Quake Strikes Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings.

Puerto Rico earthquake: Punta Ventana collapses as powerful tremor hits

Punta Ventana, a well-known rock formation, collapses as a 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes.
BBC News

Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico: ‘It Looked Like a Movie’

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit before dawn on Three Kings Day, damaging some homes and rattling people after a week of smaller temblors.
NYTimes.com

