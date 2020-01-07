Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Stampede at Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's funeral kills at least 35

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike order by President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' [Video]Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day'

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter warned..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tens of thousands turn out in Iranian city for Soleimani's funeral

Tehran [Iran], Jan 7 (ANI): A sea of black-clad mourners on Tuesday poured into the streets of Kerman to attend the funeral of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian...
Sify

At least 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede during General Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony in Iran

Iranian state television on Tuesday (January 7) reported that 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of...
Zee News


Tweets about this

EmmiManzur

E m r a a n Manzur RT @trtworld: More than 40 people have been killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani http… 2 minutes ago

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia At least 35 mourners are reported dead in a #stampede at the funeral procession of slain Iranian commander, Lt. Gen… https://t.co/4UuoQTudjg 3 minutes ago

pricylla_adopak

Pricylla Adopak RT @BBCBreaking: Stampede kills several mourners at burial of Qasem Soleimani, Iranian military commander killed in US drone strike https:/… 3 minutes ago

The90N9

The 90 and 9 Stampede at Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's funeral kills at least 40 - USA TODAY https://t.co/nDUqtsn476 3 minutes ago

IrvLeavitt

Irv Leavitt Stampede at Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's funeral kills at least 40 - USA TODAY https://t.co/0E3o1YdUbU 4 minutes ago

RiJac01

Kevin RT @PDChina: At least 35 people killed and 48 others injured after a stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral for Iran’s top military comma… 16 minutes ago

MrPc20

Mr P.C @ZBCNewsonline More than 40 people have been killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for top Iranian comma… https://t.co/jNVLSC4PmX 20 minutes ago

coretvnewsng

CoreTV News Qasem Soleimani: Stampede kills more than 30 mourners at burial More than 30 people have been killed in a stampede… https://t.co/iK5lxeDCzv 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.