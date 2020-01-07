Global  

Iran says death toll in funeral stampede reaches 40: Fars

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iran said on Tuesday a stampede among mourners during the funeral ceremony for slain commander Qassem Soleimani has reached 40, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an emergency services official.
News video: Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial 00:47

 At least 32 people have been killed in a stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial in Iran. The senior general was killed in a US drone strike, raising fears of a conflict between the two countries.

