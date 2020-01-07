Iran says death toll in funeral stampede reaches 40: Fars
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Iran said on Tuesday a stampede among mourners during the funeral ceremony for slain commander Qassem Soleimani has reached 40, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an emergency services official.
