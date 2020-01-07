Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harvey Weinstein trial: Day 2 underway as new rape, sexual assault charges loom in LA

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Day 2 of the Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial is underway in New York, less than a day after the disgraced movie mogul was indicted in Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Accusers Hold Press Conference

Harvey Weinstein Accusers Hold Press Conference 03:01

 Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette lash out at the disgraced producer as he arrives in court ahead of the start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein remained silent during first day of sexual assault trial [Video]Harvey Weinstein remained silent during first day of sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein remained silent during the first day of his sexual assault trial in New York City on Monday (06.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Rose McGowan: Lady Justice will decide Harvey Weinstein's fate [Video]Rose McGowan: Lady Justice will decide Harvey Weinstein's fate

Rose McGowan hopes "Lady Justice" will decide the fate of Harvey Weinstein, as his sexual assault trial began on Monday (06.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein rape, sex assault trial kicks off in New York

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's trial for rape and sexual assault charges will start in New York on Monday.
SBS Also reported by •AceShowbizSifyReutersIndependentNewsyE! OnlineBBC News

Will the legacy of #MeToo last? 'I am not so optimistic', expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, we take stock of the #MeToo movement. Gender-based...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.