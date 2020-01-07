Global  

Red Bull secure Max Verstappen for the next four years

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Red Bull secure Max Verstappen for the next four yearsMax Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions’ Formula One title potential and their Honda partnership. The announcement on Tuesday leaves two of the top three teams with young driver talent secure for the long-term, with Ferrari announcing in December that Charles Leclerc was staying to 2024. “I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the team. Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula One which I have always been very grateful for,” Verstappen, 22, said in a statement. “Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the team and besides...
Recent related news from verified sources

Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023

Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season
Also reported by •ESPN, Autosport, BBC News, Seattle Times

Sport24.co.za | Hamilton 'still better' than Verstappen

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is not yet the "complete package" that Lewis Hamilton is, according to motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.
News24

