Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal: PM

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iraq has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning the withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.
Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft

 A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces. Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not...

After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..

