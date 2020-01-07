JAB SLICK RT @ChuckRossDC: In stark reversal, federal prosecutors recommend up to 6-month prison term for Michael Flynn. They say he failed to comp… 7 seconds ago Roy Cam RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Prosecutors no longer say Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn should get little or no jail time and are asking for a senten… 9 seconds ago tom peterson RT @Tom_Winter: BREAKING / NBC News: Federal prosecutors no longer say Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn should get little or no jail time. They… 17 seconds ago truth RT @joncoopertweets: Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors told a federa… 20 seconds ago ROSANNE TOWNSEND RT @cnnbrk: Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is unrepentant and should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors say… 23 seconds ago Christine RT @Acosta: Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors say https://t.co/uoY6qNE9zl 25 seconds ago Jeffrey L. Klump Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors say – CNN https://t.co/0ubsbbITtg 37 seconds ago Maurice RT @ResisterDude: You think trump will have the hubris to pardon him? Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, pr… 46 seconds ago