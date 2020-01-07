Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors say

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors sayWashington (CNN)President Donald Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors told a federal judge on Tuesday, saying Flynn has failed to accept...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Prosecutors Recommend Up To 6 Months In Prison For Michael Flynn

Prosecutors Recommend Up To 6 Months In Prison For Michael Flynn 00:30

 Prosecutors recommend up to 6 months in prison for Michael Flynn.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him [Video]Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him

President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members. Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Two Jail Guards Charged With Falsifying Records After Epstein Suicide [Video]Two Jail Guards Charged With Falsifying Records After Epstein Suicide

Prosecutors said Tuesday two jail officers falsified records to cover up their failure to check in on Jeffrey Epstein. Reuters reports an autopsy concluded that the accused sex offender hanged himself..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JUST IN: Prosecutors Seeking Jail Time for Michael Flynn Following Attempts to Undermine Them

Federal prosecutors have reversed on their recommendation for *Michael Flynn's* punishment, saying he ought to face prison time instead of receiving probation...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comPoliticoReutersTIME

Michael Flynn: Trump's former national security adviser should go to jail rather then serve probation, prosecutors say

Donald Trump's former national security adviser should go to jail rather than serving probation, prosecutors have said, in a major set-back for the president's...
Independent


Tweets about this

SlickJab

JAB SLICK RT @ChuckRossDC: In stark reversal, federal prosecutors recommend up to 6-month prison term for Michael Flynn. They say he failed to comp… 7 seconds ago

Roy_Cam

Roy Cam RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Prosecutors no longer say Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn should get little or no jail time and are asking for a senten… 9 seconds ago

tom___peterson

tom peterson RT @Tom_Winter: BREAKING / NBC News: Federal prosecutors no longer say Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn should get little or no jail time. They… 17 seconds ago

brokenheartswwl

truth RT @joncoopertweets: Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors told a federa… 20 seconds ago

rosannetownsend

ROSANNE TOWNSEND RT @cnnbrk: Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is unrepentant and should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors say… 23 seconds ago

Christi81651354

Christine RT @Acosta: Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors say https://t.co/uoY6qNE9zl 25 seconds ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, prosecutors say – CNN https://t.co/0ubsbbITtg 37 seconds ago

Maurice46478372

Maurice RT @ResisterDude: You think trump will have the hubris to pardon him? Michael Flynn should get up to 6 months in jail for lying to FBI, pr… 46 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.