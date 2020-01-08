Global  

'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and knocked out power to nearly the entire island of more than 3 million people.
 Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico [Video]Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks struck the island Tuesday, leaving at least one dead.

State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Powerful Earthquakes [Video]State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Powerful Earthquakes

Eyewitness News caught up with people arriving from Puerto Rico at Philadelphia International Airport.

Puerto Rico declares emergency, activates National Guard after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday following a series of earthquakes including one of...
Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of...
