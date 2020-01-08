Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iranian TV says Trump's tweet that 'all is well' aims to downplay attack

Iranian state television said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump tried to downplay damage caused by Iran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq by...
Reuters

Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyIndian Express

Tweets about this

NewsScrollngr

NewsScroll Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike https://t.co/T05tM3QGRI https://t.co/hoayw1XYTF 5 minutes ago

digitaltweeting

Anshul Walia RT @EconomicTimes: Donald Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike | https://t.co/sj8P7oZQqr #IranvsUSA #IranAttacks https:/… 15 minutes ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition Trump tweets message of optimism following Iran's attacks https://t.co/D35qNij3W5 41 minutes ago

aaj_urdu

Aaj News Urdu #Trump says ‘all is well’ following #Iran missile strike https://t.co/ZsDkuLq45g #IranvsUSA #IranAttacks #aajnews 52 minutes ago

Mike29111

Crazy Maks RT @K24English: US President @realDonaldTrump says "All is well!" in a tweet following Iranian missile attacks against US forces in #Iraq.… 1 hour ago

DunyaNews

Dunya News Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike https://t.co/YP4oJ5TnJs https://t.co/wGOGH82X57 1 hour ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen 'All is well,' U.S. President Donald Trump says after Iran missile strike https://t.co/f4xpjdaCV0 https://t.co/iUuG7skdMI 2 hours ago

ImKnnth

Kenneth Valencia Peralta Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike https://t.co/GyMj8xzgZc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.