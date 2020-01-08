Global  

Ukraine trying to determine number of citizens killed in Iran plane crash

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ukraine is trying to establish how many of its citizens were killed in a plane crash in Iran, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran [Video]176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukraine Airlines flight on a Boeing 737 took off from an airport in Tehran and crashed, killing all 176 people onboard on Wednesday. The plane crashed due to technical issues, according to Iranian..

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Iran plane crash: All 170 passengers feared dead as Ukraine Boeing 737 crashes near Tehran


Boeing says gathering more information about reported 737 crash in Iran

Boeing Co said it was aware of media reports regarding a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.
