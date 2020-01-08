Global  

63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ukraine's foreign minister says there were 63 Canadians on board a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board.
News video: Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War 01:19

 Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif made the comments during an interview with an NPR reporter. Zarif called the U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani "a cowardly armed attack" that "amounts to war."...

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News [Video]Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel..

63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs says 63 Canadians are among those killed in a plane crash just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.
CTV News

Iran plane crash: All 170 passengers feared dead as Ukraine Boeing 737 crashes near Tehran


Telegraph.co.uk


CBCNorth

CBC North 63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister https://t.co/Px6Nsjv0Xm https://t.co/flb1jgw40K 2 seconds ago

charlierichmond

Charlie Richmond 63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister | CBC News https://t.co/BEOApKahoV 59 seconds ago

narevenka

Naresh RT @CBCAlerts: Ukraine’s foreign minister says 63 Canadians are among the dead after a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran. https://t.co/c5r8j… 1 minute ago

MichaelS794

Michael Scott 63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister https://t.co/vAPDFqG1hv 1 minute ago

eaopara

Ezenwa Opara The unofficial list of nationalities were: • Iran - 82 • Canada - 63 • Ukraine - 11 • Germany - 3 Iran plane crash… https://t.co/MwdsOWwM8X 3 minutes ago

yasmineelsabawi

Yasmine El-Sabawi 63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister | CBC News https://t.co/ik77hK1Ybk 4 minutes ago

WaltiSiegrist

Walter Siegrist, Dr.med.FMH 63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister | CBC News https://t.co/5F3CxjlxXz 5 minutes ago

WinnipegLandsc1

Winnipeg Landscaping Ukraine's foreign minister says 63 Canadians are among the dead after a Ukrainian International Airlines flight cra… https://t.co/3XJjhj5Phk 5 minutes ago

