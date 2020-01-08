63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister

15 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War 01:19 Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif made the comments during an interview with an NPR reporter. Zarif called the U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani "a cowardly armed attack" that "amounts to war."...